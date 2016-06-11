News
Arrest in Robbery at Owatonna Bank
Police in Owatonna make an arrest after a bank is robbed Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities responded to US Bank on West Broadway just after 2:00 Tuesday afternoon.
Police say a man entered the bank and handed a teller a note that demanded money.
The note referred to a gun, but a gun was never displayed.
The teller provided the money demanded by the suspect and the suspect fled the scene.
Just before 4:00, Owatonna Police located and arrested 33–year–old Matthew Dahl at the Steele County Fairgrounds Park.
Dahl remains in custody awaiting formal charges.
