Police in Owatonna make an arrest after a bank is robbed Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities responded to US Bank on West Broadway just after 2:00 Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a man entered the bank and handed a teller a note that demanded money.

The note referred to a gun, but a gun was never displayed.

The teller provided the money demanded by the suspect and the suspect fled the scene.

Just before 4:00, Owatonna Police located and arrested 33–year–old Matthew Dahl at the Steele County Fairgrounds Park.

Dahl remains in custody awaiting formal charges.