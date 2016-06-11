For the second time in three years, the New Ulm baseball team is heading to the Class AAA state tournament.

"This team more than any other team I've had is 18 strong in chemistry. Someone is going to step up, they're going to believe in each other, and they've been doing it all year."

"Definitely pick each other up if we're down. If the top of the lineup. We're really deep all the way through, so if a pitcher has one tactic, we have other guys that can hit on it."

"It feels great, we have a great group of guys. We have almost a full roster of seniors, and a few juniors and some younger guys, but I wouldn't rather do it with anybody else around New Ulm."

The third seeded Eagles are soaring into their quarterfinals match–up with unseeded South St. Paul, coming off a thrilling 2–1 section title win over Mankato West in 11 innings.

"I'd say that's the most dramatic thing that's happened in my career. You don't picture the section title game going 11 innings. It was crazy, ups and downs, and luckily we came out on top."

"I just told them we need to reset our goals. This team, a lot of seniors wanted to go to state, and I think it's important to set another goal right now."

"I believe that we can go as deep as possible. The only team that can beat us is ourselves, and if we play good baseball, we can go all the way."

New Ulm is 20–3 on the season taking on a 14–9 Packers squad this Thursday at Siebert Field.

First pitch is set for 5:30, we'll have some of the highlights on KEYC News 12.