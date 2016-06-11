MANKATO, MINN - The Mankato Area Community Band kicked off a series of summer concerts at Sibley Park Tuesday night.



Families and music fans can gather at the park almost every Tuesday until July 17.

The band plays just next to the petting zoo at Sibley with a full range of instruments to entertain park-goers.

Two special patriotic concerts will be held on the week of the fourth, one at Lincoln Park in Mankato on July 3 and Faribault Central Park on July 5.

Concerts will typically start at 7:30 unless it rains.