Owatonna Man Airlifted After Head-On Crash In Steele County
STEELE COUNTY, Minn--The Monday crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Highway 218.
A vehicle driven by 47-year-old Gary Wencl of Owatonna was north bound when it crossed the center line. Wencl struck a Chevy driven by 22-year-old William McAlister of Austin in the southbound lane.
Wencl and McAilister were both airlifted with non-life-threatening injuries to a Rochester hospital.
