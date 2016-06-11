STEELE COUNTY, Minn--The Monday crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Highway 218.

A vehicle driven by 47-year-old Gary Wencl of Owatonna was north bound when it crossed the center line. Wencl struck a Chevy driven by 22-year-old William McAlister of Austin in the southbound lane.

Wencl and McAilister were both airlifted with non-life-threatening injuries to a Rochester hospital.

--KEYC News 12