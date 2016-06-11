Verizon Center Marketing Manager Eric Jones joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to preview the newly remodeled Vetter Stone Amphitheater, ahead of the first concert of the season this Friday.

Construction on the amphitheater began last fall, with the Vetter Stone being repurposed as a decorative wall along the river.

The venue also added concrete risers, more seating, and ramps for those with disabilities.

"The old amphitheater was beautiful, said Jones. " But there was some functionality that didn't quite work."

The Vetter Stone Amphitheater will be ready to go Friday, just in time for the "Three Dog Night" Concert.

To get tickets for Three Dog Night, click here.