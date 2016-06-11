The Mankato Clinic Foundation approves nearly $20,000 in grants to benefit local organizations.

The grants are being awarded to seven local groups, including $5,000 each for Camp Sweet Life Adventures and the Mankato Family YMCA, and $3000 for Aging Services for Communities.

Mankato Clinic physicians provide the majority of the foundation funding as a way to give back to the community.

Grants are awarded on a quarterly basis and are considered through an application process.

More information and applications to apply can be found at mankatoclinic.com/Mankato-clinic-foundation . The next grant application deadline is September 1, 2018.