14 Motorcycle Fatalities So Far This Year
Motorcycle deaths on Minnesota roads have nearly tripled compared to just three weeks ago.
The Minnesota Motorcycle Safety Center says 14 riders have died in accidents so far this year. That's up one death from this same time last year.
Mid-May the Minnesota Department of Public Safety was reporting 5 motorcycle fatalities.
Officials say the biggest similarity in a majority of the accidents is motorcyclists not wearing a helmet.
