St. Paul Police is requesting the public’s assistance with locating 4 missing male children, ages 6, 7, 8, and 9.

The children were taken by their father who has made threats against the children. The children are Ethan (6), Jonathan (7), Christopher (8), and Edwin (9). T

he father is Chi Nu Xiong (30) is an Asian male. He is believed to driving a 2007 Toyota Sienna, license plate 918NMA, color dark blue with a dent in the hood and a black front passenger bumper.