NORTH MANKATO, MN

The annual Mankato Area Art Splash withstood the rain and heat Saturday.

Art Splash is a community event that provides an opportunity to area artists to showcase and sell their art.

Attendees can experience a variety of different art forms, live music and if they get a little hungry? Food trucks.

"This is the only show I do. It's just fun," explained art vendor Lori Blackwell. "It started off as a fund raiser for BENCHs and the library as those are two things that I support. Being local, it's real close so I enjoy coming out and talking to people and sharing my Endangered Steel friends with everybody."

The wide range of art ranged from marshmallow shooters to yard art to spray painted items that were available for purchase.