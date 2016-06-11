LE CENTER, MN

If you tuned in last weekend you'd know the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Mounted Posse tries to throw fun filled, diverse community events to engage with community members as well as the youth.

This weekend, the fun was in the town of Le Center.

"This is the 36th annual Le Sueur County Sheriff's Mounted Posse Trail Ride," said Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason. "We had our 12th annual Ranch Rodeo last night which was a huge success. The rain held off and we had a great turn out with the community and they brought their families and we sold out on both of our food stands so it turned out to be a fantastic night."

The Ranch Rodeo is becoming a bigger event every year for the community.

This year there were 22 teams participating with 5 different events for individuals to compete in.

As for today, the rain held off just enough for the posse to lead the way on a trail ride.

Because of weather, the leaders guided riders on a different path this year.

"We got a lot of rain late last night into this morning so we are going to change the route a little bit but we're going to go northwest of town, the city of Le Center and we're going to make a big loop and come back," explained Mason. "Saturday's ride is going to be about a 4–5 hour ride and we are going to continue with the ride tomorrow and kick off about 10 a.m."

The goal of the event? Pretty straightforward in Sheriff Mason's eyes.

"First and foremost I hope they have fun," said Mason. "It's something fun for them to come out and do on Father's Day weekend. Ultimately this is a fundraiser. I'm very proud of our posse members.

After the trail ride concludes, participants were treated to a chicken dinner and ultimately a dance to shimmy the night away with friends and family.