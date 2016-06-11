NORTH MANKATO, MN- For the fifth year in a row, two boys have set out a number of baked goodies along with some delicious lemonade in an effort to benefit the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital.



Brownies, cookies and snack mixes were all on display as both children and adults stopped by to help make a difference.

One of the organizers, nine–year–old Owen Saidler was born with only three chambers in his heart, thus he's battled through multiple open heart surgeries and continues to use a pacemaker.

He will eventually need a transplant, however his trips to the children's hospital influenced a decision to host this annual event in which all the proceeds go toward toys and materials to help families feel more comfortable and educated heading into a procedure.

The first year Owen and his cousin Jaden Kintzel-Rapp put this fundraiser on, they raised $200 and last year reached over $1,000.

Needless to say these guys want that number to continue grow this time around.



They both say their goal Saturday was to achieve $2,000, they didn't quite reach that mark bringing in $921 but the families are still expecting further donations.



These remarkable boys even pulled out a lemon costume to get people to help the cause.

Before the end of the month, both Owen and Jaden will take the money earned and hand deliver it to the hospital in Minneapolis, like they’ve done in the past.

If you would like to make a donation, you can send a check to Nicole Saidler at 715 Belgrade Avenue, North Mankato, MN 56003.