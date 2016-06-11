In their first state appearance since 2000, the Sleepy Eye Indians advanced to the Class A title game!

The squad battled a tough Heritage Christian Academy squad in the championship contest at Target Field on Saturday.

That game was originally set for a 10AM start but because of rain, it didn't get started until after 2PM.

Sleepy Eye had a tough time with Eagles senior Seth Halvorsen.

The Twins 30th round draft pick struck out 16 and hit two homeruns for HC; becoming just the 5th player in Minnesota history to hit two home runs in a state tourney game.

Halvorsen's performance helped the Eagles to their 8-0 win over Sleepy Eye.