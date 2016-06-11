A southern Minnesota man is airlifted following a crash between a tractor and motorcycle in northern Iowa.



It happened just before 5:30 Sunday night.

The Iowa State Patrol says the driver of the tractor, 29-year-old Isaac Hovey, of Northwood, Iowa, was eastbound on Highway 105 in Worth County with its flashers on turning into a driveway.

Authorities say the motorcycle struck the tractor after attempting to pass it at a high rate of speed on the left side.

Police say the motorcyclist, 40-year-old Shawn Boyd, of Elmore, was thrown from the bike and landed in the ditch.

He was airlifted to a hospital with injuries.

Hovey was not injured in the crash.