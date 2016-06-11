Deadly Father’s Day Weekend

Father’s Day weekend proved tragic on Minnesota roads as preliminary reports show 11 people lost their lives in eight fatal crashes from Friday through Sunday.

· Five of the 11 people who died were riding a motorcycle.

· The 11 fatalities on Minnesota roads were the most in one weekend since Oct. 14-16, 2016.

· Prior to this weekend, the highest number of motorists killed in a single weekend this year was six (May 25-27).

Lives Lost

· According to preliminary data, the Crashes included:

o Five motor vehicle occupants, five motorcyclists, one pedestrian.

o Alcohol is suspected in two of the crashes.

o Drugs are suspected in two of the crashes.

o Four crashes were speed-related.

o Seven out of the 11 fatalities occurred in the 7-county metro.

o Nine of the victims were male while two were female.

o Most of the victims were 34 to 81-years-old (one unknown).

o One unbelted and two unknown.

Year-to-Date Fatalities

· Preliminary numbers show 33 people have lost their lives on Minnesota roads in the first three weeks of the 100 deadliest days on Minnesota roads (Memorial Day – Labor Day). That’s 23 percent of all traffic fatalities so far in 2018.

· The 33 deaths compare with 26 traffic fatalities in the first three weeks of the 100 deadliest days last year.

· Preliminary numbers show 146 people have died on Minnesota roads in 2018 compared with 137 at this time last year.

· Preliminary numbers show 19 motorcyclists have died on Minnesota roads in 2018 compared with 14 this time last year.

· Preliminary numbers show 13 pedestrians have died on Minnesota roads in 2018 compared with 16 this time last year.

· Preliminary numbers show two bicyclists have died on Minnesota roads in 2018 compared with zero this time last year.

Motorcycle Safety

Out of the 19 motorcycle deaths in 2018, only four riders were wearing helmets.

The summer months (June, July, August) tend to be the time when there are a greater number of motorcycle fatalities.Riders:

Wear brightly-colored protective gear, including a DOT-approved helmet. This is all that separates you from the road and other vehicles in case of a crash.

Be prepared for inattentive drivers and other unexpected situations on the road. Stay focused on riding and keep your speed in check.

Take a training course. Courses are available for beginner to expert riders and are an opportunity to polish and learn life-saving maneuvers to keep you safe on the road.

Motorists:

Always look twice for motorcyclists before entering a roadway or changing lanes. Motorcycles are smaller, so their speed and distance is difficult to judge.

Give riders room to ride, pay attention and drive at safe speeds.

100 Deadliest Days on Minnesota Roads

· Memorial Day through Labor Day marks the 100 deadliest days on Minnesota roads.

· Preliminary numbers show the 100 day stretch last year accounted for 121 of the 358 fatalities, making up 34 percent of all the traffic deaths in 2017.

Speak Up and Save Lives

· If you are with a driver who is distracted, speak up, tell them to put the phone down and offer to be their designated texter.

· Refuse to drive until every passenger is buckled up.

· Slow down —trying to save a few minutes off your drive isn’t worth causing a crash.

· Plan ahead before you go out by designating a sober driver, and if you see a person who has had too much to drink, speak up and find them a safe ride home.