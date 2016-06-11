59-year-old Scott Francis Engelbrecht faces two second-degree murder charges in the deaths of his 43-year-old stepdaughter, Rachel Elaine Linder and his 67-year-old wife Joyce Ann Engelbrecht.

On Saturday, June 16 at 5:41 p.m., St. James Police received a call to the residence of 1124 1st Avenue South in St. James. The caller reported that his grandfather shot his grandmother with a gun.

Upon arrival, the officer arrested Scott Engelbrecht, who was carrying a .22 caliber riffle at the time.

The second victim's death is ruled to be a homicide by gunshot wound. Linder was found dead on the front steps of a neighboring house. Linder is the daughter of Joyce from a previous marriage.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation along with the Watonwan County Sheriff's Office and the Madelia Police Department.