ST. JAMES, MN - Saint James Police say the alleged shooter is 59-year-old Scott Francis Engelbrecht, who is currently in custody at the Watonwan County Jail on two charges of 2nd degree murder.



According to law enforcement, at about 5:45 Saturday evening, the Saint James Police Department received a 911 call. Police say the caller stated his grandfather had just shot his grandmother with a gun. When police responded to the home at 1124 1st Ave South, they say Scott Engelbrecht surrendered.



Mark Carvatt, assistant chief of the St. James Police Department, said, "He did give up without any incident, was placed into custody, taken into custody, from there the investigation started."



Engelbrecht allegedly shot his wife, 67-year-old Joyce Engelbrecht, with a 22-caliber rifle, and also allegedly shot 43-year-old Rachel Linder, who is Joyce's daughter from a previous marriage.

Police say Linder was found on the front steps of a neighbor's house a few doors down, dead from a gunshot wound. Joyce Engelbrecht was flown to Saint Mary's Hospital in Rochester in critical condition.

Monday afternoon, Saint James police say Joyce Engelbrecht was pronounced dead from her injuries by the Olmsted County Medical Examiner.

Police are still asking for any information that might help in the investigation.

"If they have any information, whether it's past things or something they may have seen that day, on Saturday, especially between the time of 5:15 and 5:30 p.m. If they saw something that stands out, please have them call our office." Carvatt said.

Engelbrecht will make his initial court appearance Tuesday at 10 a.m.