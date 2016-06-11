ST. JAMES, Minn. - Highway 60 construction near St. James kicked off Monday.

The nearly 14–mile stretch spans from Highway 60 in St. James to Highway 15.

The project includes resurfacing of the existing road and ramps and a snow fence at the Watonwan River bridge.

"Anybody that lives in that area or drives that roadway can tell, you just feel rapid bumps constantly as you drive along the corridor, so it was identified as a need for replacement for preservation," MnDOT project manager Matt Young said.

No detours are expected, but Young said there will be periodic bridge closures and traffic may be reduced to a single lane.

The construction is the first phase of a two–year project expected to be complete in the Fall 2019.