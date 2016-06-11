It was pretty calm on Lake Jefferson Monday.

Pretty calm until some area veterans had the opportunity to get out on the pontoon.

VINE Faith and action partnered with Mark Frost to treat veterans to a day they won't soon forget.

"I'm one of those lucky guys in some ways that didn't have to go into the service and this is my way of giving something back because of the freedoms we enjoy because of these guys," host Mark Frost said.

Veterans Day at the Lake provides a unique opportunity to those who served our country. They get the chance to take a pontoon ride, grill out and even hop on the jet ski if they're feeling up to it.

This is the 15th year Mark Frost and his family have invited area seniors through the VINE program out to their home. This is only the second year however the veterans made their way to the lake.

"I just hope this continues on," explained Navy Veteran Brad Hardt. "My understanding is this is maybe the 15th year. I just hope more people that go through the VINE program hear about this and come."

Since the Frost's have been hosting for such a long time, memories have been a plenty through the years.

"We're out on the pontoon here, Okay? We had a woman on the back probably 75–80 years old and all of the sudden she started crying and I'm going what is going on? Do we need to go back? Is something going on? She said no. My husband and I always worked from morning until night, always wanted to get on a pontoon, and then he passed away. This is my first chance at being on a pontoon," Frost recalled.

Even though the weather wasn't perfect, attendees made the most of their day on the water.

"The highlight of it is visiting with the vets and then their spouses because the spouses they've been there for support and they still are there for support so they talk about their experience as well, their veterans were in too so it's just been a great experience all around," added Hardt.

To go along with the water activities, attendees received lunch, transportation to and from the lake cabin and the opportunity to reminisce with other veterans.