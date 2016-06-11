She is running for governor as a Democrat and has served as the attorney general of Minnesota for the past three terms.

"We couldn't be more excited to be in Mankato talking about our campaign," said Gubernatorial Candidate Lori Swanson. "What we're talking about are issues that affect every day Minnesotans. We're running for this office to make sure people have good jobs that can pay the bills, that they have healthcare that doesn't bankrupt their families, and they have good and affordable education for their children."