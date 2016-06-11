Gubernatorial Campaign Trail Lands Lori Swanson in Mankato
Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Lori Swanson and her running mate Congressman Rick Nolan stopped by KEYC News 12 Monday.
Swanson and Nolan came to Mankato as part of a Southern Minnesota swing that included stops in Rochester and Austin.
She is running for governor as a Democrat and has served as the attorney general of Minnesota for the past three terms.
"We couldn't be more excited to be in Mankato talking about our campaign," said Gubernatorial Candidate Lori Swanson. "What we're talking about are issues that affect every day Minnesotans. We're running for this office to make sure people have good jobs that can pay the bills, that they have healthcare that doesn't bankrupt their families, and they have good and affordable education for their children."
Swanson added that she is a problem solver and believes her past experiences benefit her in this race.
--KEYC News 12