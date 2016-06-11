NORTH MANKATO, MINN - North Mankato's city council discussed possible regulation of short–term rentals like AirBnB at Monday's work session.



North Mankato defines a short–term rental as a dwelling unit or a portion of a dwelling unit which is rented for a period of less than 30 days.

Six short–term rental properties currently run in North Mankato.

The city says that short–term rentals qualify as commercial use of residential property which is inconsistent with city code for commercial use.

In order to "protect the residential character" of those districts, city officials want to require a conditional use permit before renters can begin the process.

City staff laid out a set of regulations that if broken can result in misdemeanor charges.

The council agreed to hand the plans off to the city's planning commission for further review before a presentation before council can be made.