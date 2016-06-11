Get ready for your stomach to growl....

The Minnesota State Fair is announcing 27 official new foods and five new food vendors for this year's Great Minnesota Get-Together.

A few from the list include nordic waffles...freshly made waffle wraps featuring seven varieties, like smore, all-day breakfast, and cinna-sugar butter.

If that's not for you, how about pepperoni chips with roasted red pepper queso...

There's also a BBQ split, with scoops of BBQ pulled pork, mac and cheese and coleslaw.

or if you're a dessert person, you may want to try out the rainbow cloud roll. That's three scoops of ice cream sprinkled with fruity cereal wrapped in cotton candy, hand-rolled on site.

In total, nearly 500 foods are available at 300 different concession locations throughout the fairgrounds.

Full list of new foods:

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl (pronounced PO-kay): Ahi tuna, avocado, mango and pico de gallo tossed in a Hawaiian ginger-soy sauce served cold over rice with a fried wonton.

At Café Caribe, located on the south side of Carnes Ave. between Chambers & Nelson streets

Bananas Foster French Toast: Cinnamon swirl French toast topped with slices of fresh bananas in an orange-rum-flavored caramel sauce and finished with a dollop of whipped cream.

At Hamline Church Dining Hall, located on the north side of Dan Patch Ave. between Underwood & Cooper streets

BBQ Split: Scoops of BBQ pulled pork, mac & cheese and coleslaw served side-by-side with a pickle spear.

At Midtown Global Market’s Mama D’s, located in the Taste of Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall

(Available Aug. 29-Sept. 3 only)

Blueberry Rhubarb Cobbler: A blend of organic blueberries and rhubarb topped with a cornmeal biscuit and whipped cream.

At Farmers Union Coffee Shop, located on the north side of Dan Patch Ave. between Cooper & Cosgrove streets

Earth Wings®: Fresh cauliflower pieces dipped in a seasoned batter, deep-fried and smothered in organic sesame BBQ sauce. Vegan and gluten-free.

At French Meadow Bakery & Cafe, located on the north side of Carnes Ave. between Nelson & Underwood streets

Firecracker Shrimp Stuffed Avocado: Gulf white shrimp tossed with lime, onion, black beans, tomato and fire-roasted corn in a garlic aioli, drizzled with cilantro-infused olive oil, stuffed in avocado halves and served open-face with flatbread.

At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

General Tso Chicken Taco: Battered and deep-fried chicken tossed in a sauce of ginger, garlic, soy sauce and Asian spices, with seasoned cream cheese and topped with wonton crisps and green onion, served on a flour tortilla.

At Midtown Global Market’s Taco Cat, located in the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall

(Available Aug. 23-28 only)

Honey Cream Soda Float: Honey cream soda (made without sugar) poured over Minnesota Grown honey ice cream.

At Minnesota Honey Producers Association, located in the Agriculture Horticulture Building, north side

Irish Tater Kegs: Jumbo deep-fried tater tots made with a blend of corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, sour cream and potatoes drizzled with house-made Thousand Island dressing and nestled on a bed of sauerkraut.

At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Ave. & Cosgrove St.

Mangonada Shave Ice: Mango-flavored shave ice drizzled with Mexican chamoy (pronounced shah-MOY) sauce, dusted with tajin (pronounced tah-HEEN) chili powder, topped with popping mango boba pearls and served with a tamarind candy straw.

At Minnesnowii Shave Ice, located at West End Market, south section

Messy Giuseppe: A blend of seasoned ground beef and Italian pork sausage smothered in marinara, sprinkled with parmesan cheese and served on crusty Italian bread.

At Mancini’s al Fresco, located on the north side of Carnes Ave. between Nelson & Underwood streets

Moroccan Sausage Bowl: Coarse ground beef and lamb sausage seasoned with herbs, sweet spices and a hint of red pepper, cooked with carrots, turnips and chick peas, and topped with sautéed onions and a green olive.

At Sausage by Cynthia, located on the north side of Judson Ave. between Nelson & Underwood streets

Nordic Waffles: Fresh-made waffle wraps in seven varieties: All-Day Breakfast (egg, bacon & cheddar); Berries & Cream (raspberry & strawberry mixture with vanilla cream); Cinna-Sugar Butter (cinnamon, sugar & butter); Slammin’ Salmon On-A-Stick (Norwegian smoked salmon with cream cheese & green onions); S’More (marshmallow crème, crumbled graham crackers & Nutella); Turkey Chipotle Club (turkey, bacon & mixed greens with Sriracha mayo sauce); and Vegetarian Viking (black bean veggie burger, cheddar cheese, mixed greens & chipotle sauce). Also serving lemonade with blueberry or lingonberry saft.

At Nordic Waffles, located at West End Market, southwest section

Pepperoni Chips with Roasted Red Pepper Queso: Thinly sliced fried pepperoni chips served with a warm roasted red pepper cheese sauce.

At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of Schilling Amphitheater

Rainbow Cloud Roll: Three scoops of ice cream sprinkled with fruity cereal and wrapped in a pillow of cotton candy. Hand-rolled on-site. Ice cream choices include Superman, vanilla, strawberry and chocolate.

At Rainbow Ice Cream, located in the Grandstand, upper level, east section near the elevator

Shrimp Ceviche (pronounced suh-VEE-chay): Fresh shrimp, cucumbers, jalapeños, onions, tomatoes and cilantro tossed with a citrus lime juice and served cold with tortilla chips.

At Shrimp Shack, located on the southwest corner of Carnes Ave. & Underwood St.

Slider Flights: Flights of three slider sandwiches, each with a variety of toppings, available in three varieties:

• Brisket Flight: One slider topped with coleslaw, one with pickles and onions, and one with crispy fried onions

• Burger Flight: One slider topped with thick-cut candied bacon and cheddar cheese, one with smoked gouda, and one with BBQ sauce, pepper jack cheese and crispy fried onions

• Pulled Pork Flight: One slider topped with coleslaw, one with pickles and onions, and one with crispy fried onions

At The Hangar, located on the northeast corner of Murphy Ave. & Underwood St.

Smoked Soft Serve Ice Cream: Cold-smoked cream available in two flavors, all made on-site:

• Cold Brew Coffee infused with cold-smoked Arabica beans and topped with chocolate espresso dust, a toasted marshmallow and a chocolate cookie on the side

• Muscovado Sugar Vanilla combines vanilla bean and cold-smoked molasses-rich cane sugar served with a toasted marshmallow and bacon candy round on the side

Optional sauces available: bourbon-soaked cherries or hot chocolate

At Blue Moon Dine-In Theater, located on the northeast corner of Carnes Ave. & Chambers St.

Swedish Meatball Smörgås (pronounced SMORE-gus): Meatball sandwich with three traditional Swedish pork and beef meatballs topped with white gravy, lingonberry sauce and dill pickles.

At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center

Sweet Greek Cheese Puffs: Flaky phyllo (pronounced FEE-low) dough filled with feta and ricotta cheese, deep-fried, drizzled with honey and topped with powdered sugar.

At Dino’s Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Ave. between Nelson & Underwood streets

Sweetie Cakes: Choice of black forest cake, birthday cake or chocolate peanut butter cake, baked in a cup packed with Sassy Pecan toffee bits and served warm, topped with real whipping cream and more toffee bits.

At Sweetie Cakes, located in the Food Building, south wall

Triple Chocolate Strawberry Shortcake: Dense chocolate cake with chocolate chips and fudge icing smothered with strawberries and whipped cream.

At The Strawberry Patch, located on the west side of Liggett St. between Carnes & Judson avenues

Turducken Sausage Sandwich: A blend of turkey, duck and chicken served on a fennel bun and accompanied by a side of Giggles’ sweet and saucy relish. Gluten-free; no nitrates added.

At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Ave. & Cooper St. at The North Woods

UpNorth Puff Pasty (pronounced PASS-tee): Porketta sausage, cheese curds, coarse grain mustard and chopped dill pickle baked in a puffy crust sprinkled with pepper and sea salt.

At Sausage Sister & Me, located in the Food Building, east wall

Wood-Grilled Elote (pronounced eh-LOW-tay): Corn on-the-cob grilled over an oak wood fire, brushed with chile-spiced mayo and sprinkled with queso Cotija (pronounced coe-TEE-hah) & fresh lime juice.

At Tejas Express, located in The Garden, north wall

Za-Waffle Sticks: Waffles blended with pepperoni and mozzarella, topped with a parmesan herb blend and served with pepperoni-infused maple syrup or marinara sauce.

At Green Mill, located on the east side of Cooper St. between Randall & Wright avenues, at Family Fair at Baldwin Park

Zesty PB&J Sausage: Peanut butter, cherry jelly and a hint of cayenne pepper and cilantro blended into a quarter-pound sausage.

At Gass Station Grill, located on the west side of Cooper St. between Dan Patch & Judson avenues, outside southeast corner of the Food Building

Follow the link for a list of the new foods with their images: https://www.mnstatefair.org/new-this-year/food/