A sizeable grant from the Minnesota Department of Education hopes to help improve reading and writing skills among students in the Faribault School District.

The $2 million grant will be used to provide coaching support for teachers, strengthen the use of evidence-based literacy practices, and provide literacy support to disadvantaged children.

The Striving Readers Literacy Grant is funded by the U.S. Department of Education.

The funds will be dispersed with $900,000 going to the three elementary schools, $750,000 to the high school and around $500,000 to the middle school.

The district hopes the funds will help improve test scores to meet the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments averages by the end of the 2019-20 school year.