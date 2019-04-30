Gray Television, Inc. Terms of Use Agreement

11. UGC License Granted to GTI: GTI does not claim ownership of the UGC you submit on, to or through our Services, or any material you transmit, distribute, communicate or store on, to or through the Services. You will continue to own any UGC submitted to us. However, by your submission of UGC on, to or through the Services, email, postal mail, or any other manner, you grant GTI, Stations and our successors and assigns a world-wide, royalty free, perpetual, irrevocable and non-exclusive right and fully sub-licensable license to use, reproduce, modify, adapt, publish, translate, create derivative works from, distribute, perform and display such UGC anywhere, for any purpose, and in any form, media or technology now known or later developed. By your submission, you hereby waive all moral rights, rights of attribution, rights of privacy, and rights of publicity in the UGC you submit. No compensation will be paid with respect to the use of your posting. We are free to use any ideas, concepts, know-how, or techniques contained in any communication to the Services for any purpose whatsoever, including, but not limited to, developing, manufacturing and marketing products using such information. We are under no obligation to maintain any submission you make and may remove any submission at any time in our sole discretion. By your submission, you also warrant and represent that you own, license, or otherwise lawfully control all of the rights to your UGC, and that our use of your UGC will not infringe or violate the rights of any other person, including but not limited to any right of publicity, right of privacy, confidentiality, or any other contractual or proprietary right.