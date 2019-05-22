Fairmont’s Brian Wille Wins Golden Apple

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In Brian Wille’s history class, students do their work to a soundtrack of rock hits.
“I like to keep it a little bit loose. I like to smile and have some fun in class. At the end of the day, it’s all about serving the kids and try to empower them and hold them accountable and so each and every day we try to make the day enjoyable for the kids and find ways to connect to them," he said.
He has a clever way of mixing in current events with events from decades ago.
“He made activities really fun. He really related to the situations that go on in our lives. Since he’s pretty young, it helps us connect with him a lot more," said Fairmont Senior Hailey Meyers, who nominated Wille for the Golden Apple.
“He’s a really amazing teacher and I thought he kind of deserved it for making history fun. I’m one of those people who really doesn’t like going to school that much and when I went to his class last year, he totally changed that for me," she said.
She says homework assignments go beyond memorizing dates and places.
“Instead of having us write an essay or sit and make us read and all that stuff, he’ll have us do video projects," said Meyers.
Winning the golden apple was a complete surprise for Wille.
“It’s extremely humbling. There’s certainly several teachers in this school that do wonderful things and to be recognized for contributing to the great culture we have here at Fairmont is humbling," he said.
