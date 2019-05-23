Music, dancing, anniversary, and birthday greetings. Bandwagon features outstanding bands from all over the United States and audience participation.
Come join the fun and entertainment the first Monday of every month at 6:30pm, $8 charge at the Kato Ballroom. Check out the schedule of bands to see the lineup as well as dates of each taping. The ballroom has a large dance floor, air conditioning, food, and beverages that make the experience of Bandwagon all the more enjoyable!
Taped shows will air the following 4 Weekends
Taping Dates and Bands for 2019
January 7- Dale Pexa Band
February 4 - Snow Date for January
March 4 - Dale Dahmen & Polka Beats
April 1 - Adam Sandhurts
May 6 - Czech Area Concertina Club
June 3 - Dain’s Dutchmen
July 1 - Kris Keltgen & the Riverbend Dutchmen
August 5 - Leon Olsen
September 9 - Chuck Thiel & Jolly Ramblers
October 7 - Barefoot Becky
November 4 - Wendinger Band
December 9 - Ray Sands & the Polka Dots
Bandwagon Taping Dates in Bold
Kato Ballroom
200 Chestnut Street, Mankato, MN
(507) 625-7553
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.