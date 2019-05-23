Bandwagon

May 23, 2019 at 5:50 PM CDT - Updated July 10 at 10:16 AM

Format

Music, dancing, anniversary, and birthday greetings. Bandwagon features outstanding bands from all over the United States and audience participation.

Taping

Come join the fun and entertainment the first Monday of every month at 6:30pm, $8 charge at the Kato Ballroom. Check out the schedule of bands to see the lineup as well as dates of each taping. The ballroom has a large dance floor, air conditioning, food, and beverages that make the experience of Bandwagon all the more enjoyable!

Taped shows will air the following 4 Weekends

Taping Dates and Bands for 2019

January 7- Dale Pexa Band

February 4 - Snow Date for January

March 4 - Dale Dahmen & Polka Beats

April 1 - Adam Sandhurts

May 6 - Czech Area Concertina Club

June 3 - Dain’s Dutchmen

July 1 - Kris Keltgen & the Riverbend Dutchmen

August 5 - Leon Olsen

September 9 - Chuck Thiel & Jolly Ramblers

October 7 - Barefoot Becky

November 4 - Wendinger Band

December 9 - Ray Sands & the Polka Dots

Bandwagon Taping Dates in Bold

Kato Ballroom

200 Chestnut Street, Mankato, MN

(507) 625-7553

www.katoballroom.com

Watch Bandwagon

Saturday on KEYC News 12 at 11:00AM (Subject to change with changes in CBS schedule)

Sunday on FOX 12 Mankato at 9:00AM

