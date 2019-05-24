About KEYC News 12 and FOX 12 Mankato

KEYC-TV is a dual affiliated CBS and FOX television station serving southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. KEYC-TV first signed on the air on October 5, 1960 as an NBC affiliate. KEYC switched affiliation to the CBS network in 1961. In 2007, KEYC added FOX 12 Mankato on channel 12-2. KEYC News 12 and FOX 12 Mankato are owned and operated by Gray Television.
Q: If my soap opera is pre-empted, will I be missing anything?
A: With Some exception, if an episode is pre-empted in it’s entirety, that episode will be aired by CBS the following day in it’s usual time slot. If an episode is partially pre-empted, CBS will join the remainder of the program in progress and the pre-empted portion will not be aired again. You can also catch episodes on CBS.com or CBS All Access.
Q: At what time is the web site updated? A: Typically video begins to be published within half an hour of the news cast. Due to technical details and personnel issues times may very. The news casts should be posted, at latest, two hours after the end of the show. If it hasn’t been posted by that time it will most likely be posted by the end of business the next day (this should only happen due to extreme technical difficulties).
Q: How can I advertise on KEYC.com?
Q: Why isn't My KEYC News 12 Weather App Working correctly?
A: Please send a description of your problem to webmaster@keyc.com so we can troubleshoot the issue and get back to you.
Q: Why is the temperature blank on the weather map?
A: We receive our temperature reading from a network of weather sensors, operated by both the federal and state governments. If their equipment is not working, we cannot receive a current temperature reading. Unfortunately we have to wait for them to fix this problem before the data can be restored.
