KEYC Community Calendar

Trinity Lutheran Church of Nicollet will be celebrating 150 years of God's Grace on Sunday, June 9th beginning at 9 am with a Worship Service with a guest Pastor and former member of Trinity, Jon Enter. Trinity will sponsor a dinner following the program. Tell those that have been members & former members at Trinity to joins us for the day. Please RSVP if you plan to attend to office@trinitynicollet.org or by phone at 507-232-3938 by May 31st.