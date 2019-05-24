KEYC Community Calendar

June 3rd
The Greater Nicollet Area Community Foundation is planning a 5th Year Anniversary Celebration for June 3 at the Nicollet Conservation Club. The event starts at 5:30 pm with heavy hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar. Program at 6:30 features speaker Paul Mayer from New Richmond, WI Foundation. Tickets are $10 and available until May 20 at ProGrowth Bank, Nicollet Mart or website at www.investinnicollet.org. Join us for an Evening of Thanks!
June 3rd
Join the North Mankato Taylor Library at 5:30 pm for an Edward Jones Presentation entitled "Retirement: Making Your Money Last." This event is hosted by Kaylee Phelps, a Financial Advisor with Edward Jones. Pizza and refreshments will be served. To register, call Kaylee Phelps at (507) 625-5695 or email her at kaylee.phelps@edwardjones.com by May 31st. You can also sign up with the North Mankato Taylor Library in person or over the phone at (507) 345-5120.
June 5th
The Bernadotte Lutheran Church will be hosting their Pie & Ice Cream Social from 5:30 - 8 PM at the Bernadotte Lutheran Church Park (34122 515th Ave.) Menu includes: BBQ & hot turkey sandwiches, homemade pie, cake, ice cream, beverages. There will also be music by the Lafayette Band and a bake sale. In case of bad weather, all events will be held in the church.
June 6th
Peter McGuire and Bethel Balge, founders of ProMusica, will talk about the first ProMusica Chamber Music Festival from 3-4:30 p.m. at VINE Faith in Action. The event is free for VINE members and open to the public for a cost of $5 per person. For more information or to register, visit vinevolunteers.com or call (507) 386-5586.
June 7th
The Fairmont’s Interlaken Heritage Days enters its 31st year in 2019. The annual summer festival will be held on the second weekend in June! We kick off the weekend with a community meal and entertainment from the Steve Lang Country Show on Friday, June 7th at 4:30 at Heritage Acres, a picturesque village from days gone by situated along Lake Sisseton.
June 7th
North Mankato Taylor Library will be hosting a Teen Free Food Friday at the library from 6:30-8pm. Join the North Mankato Taylor Library for their Star Wars themed Free Food Friday to mark the beginning of The Universe of Stories Summer Reading Program! There will be food, games, and fun! Feel free to dress up as your favorite Star Wars character. Registration is requested. This event is open to teens between 13-18 years old.
June 8th
The North Mankato Taylor Library will be hosting their Summer Reading Kick-Off from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Storybook Park. Help them kick off their summer reading programs by joining them for astronaut training and other space-themed activities including a planetarium. This event is open to all ages. No registration required.
June 8th
The Minneopa State Parks Program is hosting a Reptile & Amphibian Discovery Zoo at 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Head on over to Minneopa State Park for a fun, engaging and interactive program of unique animals and the incredible lives they live. The program will include ten different kinds of fascinating reptiles and amphibians that could include frogs, a salamander, turtles, lizards, snakes and a small alligator. Both the presentations and ice cream social are sponsored by the Friends of Minneopa, a nonprofit organization supporting the state park. There is free entrance at all state parks on June 8th.
June 8th
The Fairmont United Methodist Church (Lower level of the Fellowship Hall, located at E. 2nd St.) will be serving food and offering a bake sale from 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. during Interlaken Heritage Days. There will be hot beef on bun, homemade potato salad and creamy coleslaw, baked beans, potato chips, nacho chips & cheese, coffee, lemonade, bottled water, and home baked bars!
June 8th
The Twilight Garden Club will hold their annual plant sale at the Historic Hubbard House (606 South Broad Street) in Mankato. This event will be held from 8 AM - 1 PM.
June 9th
Trinity Lutheran Church of Nicollet will be celebrating 150 years of God's Grace on Sunday, June 9th beginning at 9 am with a Worship Service with a guest Pastor and former member of Trinity, Jon Enter. Trinity will sponsor a dinner following the program. Tell those that have been members & former members at Trinity to joins us for the day. Please RSVP if you plan to attend to office@trinitynicollet.org or by phone at 507-232-3938 by May 31st.
June 9th
Church of St. Paul, Nicollet, Parish Festival - Mass is at 10 a.m., Hot Roast and BBQ Chicken Buffet Dinner with pie served 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will also be a silent auction, bucket raffle, kids’ games, bingo, beer garden, and plant sale.
June 11th
Taste of the Farm is being held at Farmamerica from 5-8 pm. Join the Waseca County Farm Bureau to celebrate agriculture in Waseca county! Join us for this family-friendly event! A free meal will be served until gone. There will be farm animals, farm equipment and other fun activities.
June 11th
Wendt Healthy is teaming up with Trimont Greenhouse to bring you a night of fun. Join them for a class that teaches you how to make your own natural diffuser! You’ll be learning about succulent care along with essential oil use and safety while you make your own special potted decor. Attendees must RSVP in adanvance and can do so until June 5th.
June 13th
Third annual Beer, Brats, and Bourbon presented by U.S. Bank will be hosted at BackPack Central's Warehouse with an extended outdoor area with pub seating and games. The evening will feature bourbon tastings, special brews, live music, grilled fare and much more! Tickets are very limited for this popular event, so get yours today! 21+ Only For tickets visit http://feedingourcommunitiespartners.org/bbb.html 100% of proceeds benefit Feeding Our Communities Partners.
June 14th
The city of Mountain Lake will kick off the Mountain Lake POW WOW. The POW WOW is an annual community gathering held the third weekend of June each year with events for the entire family to enjoy! This year's event will be held June 14-18 and will include the Mayor's Bike Trail Ride (June 15h at 9 a.m.), a Kiddie Parade and Antique Car Show (June 16th at 5:30 p.m.), a grand parade on 3rd Ave. (June 17th at 7 p.m.) and so much more!
June 14th
FunFest Supper presented by the Luthern Church of Our Savior in Winnebago will be held from 5-7 PM and include roast beef on a bun, potato salad, baked beans, chips, homemade pie and ice cream, coffee and lemonade. The full meal is $10 and includes pie and ice cream, children ages 12 and under cost $5 and includes pie and ice cream. The cost of pie and ice cream is $4. Take out is also available for $4 - call 507-893-3320 for takeout.
June 14th
Monarch Meadows is hosting a patio project fundraiser to help the community reach their goal of creating a wonderful outdoor space for their residents from 5:30-7:30 p.m. There will be live entertainment, food, drinks and a silent auction. Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door. For questions or to purchase tickets, call (507) 344-0059.
June 15th
Nicollet Friendship Days Craft Vendor Fair from 10AM-4PM at the Nicollet American Legion.
June 15th
Chicken and biscuits will be served at a benefit on June 15th from 4-7 pm at the Truman Community Building along with a silent auction. The proceeds of the benefit will go to help defer medical costs for Breck Remus, infant daughter of Ashley and Justin Remus of New Ulm. Breck has had a prolonged hospital stay.
June 15th
June 15th
Nicollet American Legion Auxiliary Craft Fair, part of Nicollet Friendship Days will take place at the Nicollet American Legion Friendship Hall located at 715 Third Street in downtown Nicollet from 10 am - 4 pm.
June 15th
Lewisville is once again hosting its annual Fun Daze Celebration on June 15th. The parade takes place on June 15th starting at 12:30 pm.
June 18th
The American Red Cross Blood Drive will be at the Waldorf Community Center from 1-7 p.m. Please call (507) 239-2461 to schedule an appointment.
June 21st
The Friends of Minneopa is celebrating the longest day of the year with a gathering at Seppmann Mill. Bring a picnic lunch and join them for a bonfire and live music. Dick Kimmel and Kelly Coyle will play a variety of traditional bluegrass, old-time stringband and folk music on acoustic instruments. Seppmann Mill is located on the campground side of Minneopa by driving through the bison range. Bring a camp or lawn chair for your comfort.
June 21st
Relay for Life of Nicollet County will be hosting their annual event at Gorman Park and the St. Peter Community Center on June 21st. The night will start with a silent auction from 4-8:30 pm, coinciding with a Cancer education seminar, music, food and games that will run from 4-9 pm. The ceremonies will begin at 6 pm with the Survivor Ceremony that will include the story of Hannah Neils, followed by the Luminaria Lighting Ceremony at 9 pm, with the closing ceremonies beginning at 12:30 am Saturday.
June 22nd
Open House at the Cow Collector’s Mooseum at 2:00 to 4:00 pm, prior to Bernadotte Lutheran’s Swedefest festival, just across the road. Located at 34085 515th Avenue, Lafayette. The Mooseum is home to more than 18,600 cow items and includes everything from salt & pepper shakers, creamers and sugars, pillows, clothing, toys, wall hangings, and yard items to a cow tractor. (And everything in between) The Mooseum is a Guinness World Record holder for the largest collection of cow related items. Refreshments will be served.
June 22nd
Bernadotte Lutheran Church’s 25th annual family fun festival, Swedefest, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. At Bernadotte Lutheran’s Church Park. Entertainment by DD & Rosco, silent auction, Swedish smorgasbord, refreshments, horse-drawn wagon rides, and kids’ activities. In case of bad weather, events will be held in the church. For more information, go to fieldsofgracemn.com or Facebook, or email communications@fieldsofgrace.com.
June 28th
The Lutheran Social Services Meals on Wheels of Mankato (413 N. 4th St. Suite C) will be hosting their 2nd annual fundraiser garage sale. This event will take place from 2-6 p.m. on Friday, June 28th, and Saturday, June 29th, from 8 - 2 p.m. Donations of gently used items are encouraged and can be dropped off at 413 N. 4th St. Suite C until June 26th.
June 29th
The Hanska Community Library is celebrating its 35th year of serving the community of Hanska and the townships of Albion and Linden from 5:30 - 8:30 PM at the Hanska Community Center (201 Broadway). The event will feature a cash bar, dinner, and Recognition Program of Founders, Directors, Board Members and Contributors. Tickets are $35 per person and seating is limited. To RSVP, call 507-276-9853 before June 19th.
July 1st
The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive from 12 noon - 6 p.m. at First Lutheran Church (116 Inner Dr.) in Le Sueur. To schedule an appointment, call Kay at (612) 298-3478.
July 1st
The Mankato Riverblenders Barbershop Chorus will present a free concert featuring patriotic music as a salute to America and its veterans. A free will offering will also be taken during the event. The concert will commence at 7 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church (222 Pfau St.) in Mankato.
July 2nd
The Mankato Riverblenders Barbershop Chorus will present a free concert featuring patriotic music as a salute to America and its veterans. A free will offering will also be taken during the event. The concert will commence at 7 p.m. at The Church of St. Peter (1801 W. Broadway Ave.) in St. Peter.
July 4th
New Ulm’s annual Fourth of July Music in the Park event will be held at Turner Hall (102 S. State St.). The event will be from 11 am - 6 pm. Musical acts include Alpensterne, Dain’s Dutchmen, Wendinger Band and the Schell’s Hobo Band. Admission is free and there will be food and beverages for purchase. More information can be found at www.newulmturnerhall.org.
July 4th
St. Peter will be hosting their annual 4th of July Parade. Thrivent Financial will be sponsoring a float where all non-perishable food items and monetary donations are collected and will be taken to the St. Peter Area Food Shelf to be distributed locally. Donations can also be dropped off at the Thrivent Financial Office (300 S. Minnesota Ave.) until July 4th.
July 18th
New Ulm’s biggest summer festival, Bavarian Blast, runs July 18 to 21. There’s something for everyone with a variety of food, German-American music, uniquely German contests, and the famous Bavarian Blast Parade.
July 19th
VINE offering free diabetes prevention classes OFFERING FREE DIABETES PREVENTION CLASS STARTING IN JUNE
August 9th
The Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Upper Midwest will be hosting their 8th Annual Charity Golf Tournament at the Mankato Golf Club. There is a $100 registration fee per person that covers the cost of a golf cart, access to the driving range, breakfast and lunch. Teams must pre-register to be considered for this event. Registration will begin at 8 am, with the Shotgun Tee-Off following at 9 am, rain or shine.
August 9th
Play4ACure Charity Softball Tournament at the Winnebago Diamonds Softball Complex in Fairmont begins at 6 p.m. There is a $175 registration fee per team. More information can be found on their Facebook page.
