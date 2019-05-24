Send Us a News Tip

By submitting a photograph or video (the “Work”) through this web page, I certify that I am the sole owner of the Work being submitted, that no other approval is required, and that I have the full right, without restriction, to license the Work. I grant to Gray Television Group, Inc., its licensees, and assigns (collectively, “Company”) a world-wide, payment and royalty free, perpetual, irrevocable and non-exclusive right to use, reproduce, modify, adapt, publish, create derivative works from, distribute, promote, market, advertise, and display the Work, for any purpose including in connection with any program, posting or other use by Company, in any form, media or technology now known or later developed. I expressly release Company from any and all claims arising out of the use of the Work by Company, including but not limited to claims for blurring, distortion, or editing. I also agree to waive any equitable remedies against Company for its use of the Work. I am at least 18 years old.