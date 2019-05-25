Growing with Grace Community Garden Encourages Residents to Plant in the Community

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Growing with Grace Community Garden at Grace Lutheran Church has small plots available for locals who want to try their hand at gardening.
Garden committee member Rebecca Glaser said to get involved, those interested can contact the church’s office.
“We do have a small fee for the plot rental that just pays for water and upkeep of the garden. Once you’re assigned a plot, you can come anytime and start planting,” she said.
Anyone in the community can rent a plot, including non-members of the church.
Mark Braun and his wife Kris have been gardening with Growing at Grace Community Garden for four years.
The two took over a plot from their daughter.
“It was her garden plot, and we started helping her and then she’s since moved away. She’s in Alaska right now, but we’ve kept the garden plot and have enjoyed gardening in a multi-generational way," he said.
Braun said his whole family gets involved in gardening whenever they can.
While Braun doesn’t consider himself an expert, he does have some advice for newcomers.
“To take care of the soil, to invest in organic compost and in fertilizers that are organic. And year after year, if you put that on both in the spring and the fall, the summer planting and the growing seems to go better and better," he said.
