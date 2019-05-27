Memorial Day Ceremony of Remembrance Held at Minnesota Square Park

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Ceremonies across the state Monday honored all those who lost their lives while serving their country.
Monday, the St. Peter American Legion Color Guard and the Govenaires lead the Memorial Day Ceremony of Remembrance at Minnesota Square Park.
Rain did not stop dozens of people from coming to the ceremony, which included the Memorial Day Address and the placing of the Memorial Wreath.
St. Peter resident Al Hildebrandt came to the ceremony to pay respect and honor the veterans in his life.
“My dad was a veteran of the Korean war. I have many friends in St. Peter that are also past veterans,” he said.
Hildebrandt said veterans should be remembered everyday, a theme emphasized during the ceremony.
St. Peter Mayor Chuck Zieman said, “We can make sure that future and past generations do not forget what these 1,264,000 American women and men sacrificed for our freedom.”
Attendees like Hildebrandt were proud to stand in the rain.
“When the people that served as veterans were out there preserving our freedom, they didn’t have the advantage of waiting for a sunny day,” he said.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.