DHS finds 900 people living in Texas border facility meant for 125

(CNN) - During a surprise visit to a Texas border facility, Homeland Security officials found detainees standing on toilets and 900 people in a space meant for 125, a watchdog group told CNN.
The Department of Homeland Security is calling it "dangerous overcrowding and unsanitary.”
DHS officials found standing room only conditions at the El Paso Del Norte Processing Center, according to an Inspector General report which has not yet been released.
One cell with a maximum capacity of 12 people held 76. Another designed to hold eight was holding 41.
Inspectors observed detainees standing on toilets so they could breathe and to make space for others.
The report states detainees were wearing soiled clothing for days or weeks.
President Donald Trump threatened on Thursday to impose tariffs against Mexico if it doesn't step up enforcement, but it's not clear such actions would stem the flow of migrants.
