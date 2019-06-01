Southern Minnesota included in air quality alert

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - You might have noticed a difference with Friday’s air quality. Minnesota’s Pollution Control Agency issued an air quality alert until 9 p.m. for Mankato, Marshall, Hutchinson and north to the St. Cloud region.
People are asked to take precautions if outside for an extended period of time tonight, especially those with asthma.
The situation is a symptom of smoke from multiple wildfires in northern Alberta, Canada.
Air quality is expected to improve starting Friday night.
