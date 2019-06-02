Archery in the Park lets residents try out a bow and arrow

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Summer is right around the corner, and if you’re aiming to try a new sport, a local group says you should give archery a try.
Archery in the Park at Minneopa State Park offers kids and adults the chance to hit the bullseye.
This summer, locals can try out archery themselves on the first Saturday of July and the first Saturday in August.
The program is free to join.
“Well, it’s just shooting a bow. A lot of kids these days just don’t have that opportunity. This is just a way for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to teach some outdoor skills,” said Minneopa Area Naturalist Scott Kudelka.
During the course, participants will become familiar with the bow, get the opportunity to shoot at a target and have the chance to improve their skills.
Kids have to be at least eight years old to participate.
“The good thing about compound bows is that you can adjust the weight, so depending on how strong you are,” Kudelka said.
"Always wear an arm guard."
That's young archer Luke Lorensen's advice for anyone giving archery a go for the first time.
Back home, he’s got his own bow, but today he’s out at Archery in the Park with his mom and sister.
Lorensen said archery is his favorite sport for one reason.
“Because you actually get to shoot like a target," he said.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.