Changes coming to Cottonwood County Park if vandalism persists

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Cottonwood County Park has had an issue with vandalism and Cottonwood County officials are determined to put a stop to it.
Vandalism around the park includes burnouts in the grass, significant damage to the shelter and its tables and many structures around the park have been shot up with a shotgun.
County officials warn the next step may be the final step – to remove the park access with cars and make it a walk–in only park.
They have also discussed other ideas.
“We’ve talked about numerous things like shortening the park hours which isn’t a good thing because the general public enjoys using it, it’s a beautiful park. Unfortunately a few spoil it for the majority," said Cottonwood County Boardmember Norm Holmen said.
Holmen went on to add that this has been an ongoing problem.
Cottonwood County Park is their most vandalized park by a wide margin.
