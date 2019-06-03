City of Mankato launching new rideshare service

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato is launching a new no-cost ridesharing service Monday.
Known as Kato Flex, the ridesharing program will service areas that aren’t on the regular bus route.
Those include the Sibley, Germania and Tourtellote West Mankato, Skyline, and Lehillier in South Bend.
Kato Flex is appointment-based and residents in those neighborhoods can call 507-625-RIDE to schedule a pickup.
Children ages six through high school age can ride the bus for free.
CORRECTION: Phone number for Kato Flex is 507-625-RIDE, previously said 388-RIDE.
