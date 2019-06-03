Company employees engage in city-wide scavenger hunt

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In its first company-wide scavenger hunt, 150 Dotson Iron Casting employees gathered May 17.
Employees were asked to locate Dotson Iron Castings used around Mankato. Fun was had earning points through car decorations, costumes and creative team photos.
Eric Nelson, vice-president of Dotson Iron Castings, thought of the idea after a recent project with the Organizational Effectiveness Research Group (OERG) from Minnesota State University, Mankato. After OERG interviewed 30 Dotson employees, a common theme arose for the want to learn where the iron castings are used and how.
Nelson says it’s important to help employees make the connection to the castings. “It gives them a clearer purpose and creates more pride in their work. Getting out and having some fun together was an added bonus and not something that a manufacturing company takes the opportunity to do all that often”.
Dotson iron castings can be found on railroad tracks, fire trucks, golf courses, the Blue Earth County library and the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota plus more
