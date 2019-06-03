UPDATE: Eagle Lake Authorities ask for help in identifying suspicious suspects

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Eagle Lake Police say they have identified the make and model of a vehicle involved in a suspicious incident where a passenger tried luring juveniles inside with candy.
Police say they have received video of the vehicle. Officials say the pair of seven year olds identified it as the same one that approached them Sunday night.
That vehicle is now being described as a dark blue early 2000's model Buick Lacrosse.
The children were able to escape from the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eagle Lake Police Department.
---
Authorities in Eagle Lake are asking for help in identifying suspects involved in a suspicious incident.
According to police, a vehicle approached two seven year old juveniles around 7:30 last night at the corner of Creekside Drive and 598th Avenue in Eagle Lake.
Officials say the passenger of the vehicle tried to bribe the two juveniles into getting into the vehicle with candy.
That passenger is described as having dark brown skin, dark curly hair and a beard.
The vehicle is described as a dark blue four door car. The victims weren't sure how many people were inside the vehicle.
Police say the juveniles ran back to their homes and the vehicle turned onto 598th Avenue, headed south.
They were not able to get a license plate.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Eagle Lake Police Department.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.