Govenaires Drum and Bugle Corps prepare for competition and trip abroad

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Govenaires Drum and Bugle Corps have a busy summer ahead of them.
On July ninth, the southern Minnesota team will be competing against teams from the state and across the country in a show called “Govies Take Manhattan” during the Kiwanis Thunder of Drums Competition.
Part of the team will also be traveling on a nine–day trip to Austria and Germany to perform in concerts and festivals in their 2019 Euro Tour.
“Rehearsals have been really productive so far. The weather’s been treating us very nicely. We’ve been having a lot of fun getting a lot done,” said Emily Schanbacher, a snare player for the Govenaires.
At 17, Schanbacher is one of the Govenaire’s youngest performers.
She first joined the group two years ago, but this is her first year playing snare.
Schanbacher said she’s most looking forward to her friends coming to the show.
“A lot of them don’t know I’m doing this activity, and I really like to surprise them," she said.
Karen Ready first joined the Govenaires over two decades ago in 1991.
She will be traveling abroad.
“I think really a lot of the memories go together because they’re about how we’re a family," she said.
Creating their Thunder of Drums performance is no easy task.
“So we started planning for our summer show back in probably December and over the winter. We started rehearsals in January,” said Jack Donovan, the program coordinator for the Govenaires.
“Govies Take Manhattan” will take listeners to Harlem, Central Park, Times Square and the Statue of Liberty.
The team will have 50 members competing on June ninth.
As the final touches of the show come together, Schanbacher said everyone is excited.
“The feeling of having everyone in the show play their parts and having it all come together is very fulfilling," she said.
