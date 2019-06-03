Country Financial helps Veterans find their dream home

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Jason Lieske with Country Financial joined KEYC News 12 This Midday. The group will be putting on five home buying seminars geared towards Veterans and applying for VA Home Loans in Southern Minnesota.
You may be eligible for a VA Home Loan if you meet one or more of the following conditions:
- IF You have served 90 consecutive days of active service during wartime,
- OR You have served 181 days of active service during peacetime,
- OR You have more than 6 years of service in the National Guard or Reserves,
- OR You are the spouse of a service member who has died in the line of duty or as a result of a service-related disability.
The first event will be held at the Morrison Ario in Mankato June 18. You can find flyers/posters at your local American Legion for more details on upcoming events.
