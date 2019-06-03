Kasota woman charged for theft of over $27,000 worth of jewelry

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Kasota woman is charged with felony theft after admitting to stealing over $27,000 in jewelry from her employer.
Jordanna McKinney allegedly stole nine different pieces of jewelry totaling $27,349 along with $500 in cash from while being employed at a River Hills Mall business.
According to the criminal complaint, McKinney admitted to the theft in a written statement.
She claims a man she met on line, known as "John," was pressuring her to steal the jewelry.
McKinney would allegedly pawn the stolen items then send the money through gift cards to "John."
She faces a 10 year sentence if convicted.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.