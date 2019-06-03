MnDOT: Highway 93 reopens, temporary stoplights in place

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation reopened Highway 93 south of Henderson to Highway 169 on Saturday afternoon.
The roadway had been closed since last Monday.
Temporary stop lights have been installed at Highway 93 and Ridge Road because of water over the road way.
MnDOT says it's important to follow them even if no other vehicles are present.
Officials say the speed limit is 30 mph at the stop lights and 50 mph after that.
The roadway has undergone a tough spring, being closed at least four times due to flooding.
