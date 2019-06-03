New Ulm Cathedral is heading to the State Tournament

“Josie and I started working together in early December, every week we’d pitch, catch, all that stuff and then multiple times during the season, so many after practices, so many before practices, so many talks, it just takes a ton of dedication. We’ve bonded like that, like right away I think I just trust her so much, I trust that she’s going to hit her spots and I know even if she misses, I’ll get it and she knows that if I miss it, I’ll get her, we just have confidence in each other. I trust her and she trusts me and my mindset for behind the plate is that nothing gets past me,” Schommer said.