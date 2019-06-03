One year later, search continues for Wendy Khan

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On June 1, 2018, Mankato resident and mother Wendy Khan was last seen by her family.
She was declared missing on June 3.
Days later, police found Wendy’s car on Belle Avenue in Mankato, with a slashed tire but no sign of her.
Little progress in the case has been made since then, leaving loved ones like Wendy’s daughter, Aneisah, feeling frustrated.
“This year thing, like, people forgot, for sure," she said. "They’re like ‘yeah it’s a year, she’s gone.’ I’ve gotten things on Facebook where they’re like ‘oh, she’s dead.’”
But Aneisah hasn't lost hope. She continues to spread the word as best as she can.
“I need help with it. I need help spreading her name, because there’s only so much you can do on Facebook and passing out flyers,” she said.
Mankato Public Safety, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the FBI have all worked on the case.
Hundreds of volunteers have also helped in search efforts over the year.
United Legacy, a search and rescue non-profit, has been leading poster campaigns since Wendy disappeared.
“United Legacy’s role in Wendy Khan’s case is actually at this point continuing to create awareness via social media," Ryan Schroeder, co-founder of United Legacy, said. "We have conducted flyer campaigns. As far as any sort of search efforts at this point, until we get further notice, or, I guess, a point or place of interest, at this time, we’re not conducting any ground searches.”
Today, the investigation remains open and ongoing, and according to Mankato police, there are no suspects in holding.
As the community enters year two with no answer, Aneisah asks the public to spread the word and remember her name.
“Whether she’s dead or alive, she’s out there somewhere,” she said.
Anyone with information on the case or Wendy Khan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mankato Public Safety at (507) 387-8700.
If you’d like to assist in search efforts, United Legacy says they’re always looking for more volunteers. You can contact staff via their Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.