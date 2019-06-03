State passes program looking to increase bee population

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bee lovers, you’re in luck!
The state of Minnesota will now assist homeowners who transform their lawns into bee sanctuaries.
The program was included in part of a spending plan recently passed by the state.
It suggests the state will set aside $900,000 over one year to cover costs of converting normal lawns into bee sanctuaries.
“If you don’t have bees, you’re going to live in a world without color," said DNR Regional Ecologist Megan Benage. "That’s not a world I want to live in. Without color, coffee and chocolate. That sounds like a horrible place to be. We focus on bees so much because they are the only pollinator that actively collects pollen so what are they doing? They are pollinating when they do that.”
“Start small. I would start with just one variety of plant," explained Pollinator Guru Jackie Karsten. "Different plants have different needs so I would go more to the native plants.”
Officials anticipate the bee program is up and running by spring of 2020.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.