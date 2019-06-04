Brown County Historical Society giving kids the chance to experience one room schoolhouse

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kathleen Backer with the Brown County Historical Society joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about the Brown County Historical Society’s living history camp for children grades K – 5.
This is a one-day event held from 9:00am – 1:30pm on Tuesday June 11 or Thursday June 13 at the school house on the Brown County Fairgrounds. Cost of the program is $ 15.00 per student. Class size is limited.
Participants will spend the day going back in time to a one-room country school house in Brown County during the late 1800s. They will experience writing, music, games, reading, arithmetic lessons, chores and the love of learning that made the one-room school house a unique part of our heritage.
Students are encouraged to wear clothes of the 19th century. This could be long skirts, aprons, bonnets, bib overalls or knickers. Each child should bring a cold lunch, possibly in a basket or pail.
Pre-registration is required. All registration forms must be returned along with the $15.00 fee to the museum by Friday, June 7, 2019. Registration forms are available at the museum at 2 North Broadway, NU or by emailing programs@browncountyhistorymn.org.
For more information, please call the BCHS Museum at 507-233-2620.
