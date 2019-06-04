Construction continues at Cherry Street and Warren Street

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As you start your week expect construction on Cherry Street and Warren Street in Mankato.
The Cherry Street construction is replacing aging utilities.
The first phase of the construction, on Cherry Street to Broad Street, is expected to be completed by the end of the month.
Warren Street is getting a wider sidewalk.
The first phase of that construction is expected to be completed sometime in the next two weeks.
“With these projects on busy streets we have to break them up in phases so that we can keep major intersections open so we can continue to have movement throughout the city," said Public Works Director Jeffrey Johnson.
The last time Cherry Street saw major construction was back in 2005.
