Farmers still behind schedule despite drier conditions

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Slightly drier conditions across the state mean a wider window for farmers to make progress in the field.
Seventy–six percent of Minnesota’s corn was planted last week. That puts Minnesota farmers 13 days behind last year and 17 days behind the five–year average.
Forty–eight percent of the corn crop has emerged, nearly 2 weeks behind normal.
Farmers have planted 51 percent of soybeans, 12 days behind last year and 16 days behind the average. Sixteen percent of the soybean crop has emerged.
