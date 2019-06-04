Fox Snake slithers into New Ulm neighborhood

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - New Ulm's police department didn't let this one slither away
A Fox Snake was found in a resident’s front yard!
The police department said in a Facebook post that the snake was safely removed from the yard in town and moved to a new location.
According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, it is among the largest species in Minnesota and while they might look similar to rattlesnakes, they aren’t venomous.
Fox snakes prefer hanging out near large rivers (like the Minnesota River) but aren’t usually found in neighborhoods or urban areas such as where this one was found.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.