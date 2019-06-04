Free classes offered throughout southern Minnesota to people new to Medicare

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Brittany Johnson, volunteer coordinator with Senior LinkAge Line joined KEYC News 12 This Midday to talk about the qualifications of Medicare and free classes that are being offered for people looking for more information. In Mankato, classes are being offered the first Tuesday of each month from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging, located at 201 N. Broad St. Suite 102.