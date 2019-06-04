Giants eye deep state tourney run

HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) - After a couple years off, the Le Sueur/Henderson softball team is back in the Class AA state tournament as the Giants prepare to make a deep run.
Earlier this week, we caught up with the squad.
“We all really wanted to be here,” said Mia Preuhs, Giants senior outfielder.
It took extra innings, but in the end, LSH got the job done against last year’s Class AA runner up by topping St. Peter 5–4 in 11 innings for the Section 2AA crown.
“That was definitely a really exciting game. Tough game, it’s what a championship game should have been like. Coming out of it, we have the momentum going forward and hopefully we can compete at state,” said Kelsey Berndt, Giants senior pitcher.
“St. Peter played their hearts out. Every girl on that softball field gave it everything they had, and we were fortunate to be the ones to come out on top,” said Anne Lewis, Giants co-head coach.
The Giants continue to build on their winning culture and secured the Section 2AA title for the fourth time in the past six years.
“Out of the six years that I’ve been playing, I’ve been in five section championships, that’s definitely one of the coolest things I’ve been able to experience,” said Liz Milam, Giants senior shortstop.
“Overall, we’ve got two things that we like to hang our hat on, number one is we never give up, we keep competing no matter what the score is. Number two, everyday you’re always trying to get better. By the end, we’ll be putting ourselves in a spot to potentially be successful,” said Eric Lewis, Giants co-head coach.
The team’s done just that this season, with the full support of their communities despite all the flooding in the area.
“You never show up in Henderson without a big crowd for the Giants. It doesn’t matter around here if water is over the bridge or not, they’ll be here for us, and support us 100 percent. It’s fun to be out in the community, people come up to you and say hey we were at your game. It’s hard to see everybody, but we can’t do that without them,” said Lewis.
Now the squad will try to wrap up the 2019 campaign with a state championship.
“We have a lot of momentum from the championship battle that will carry us into the tournament Thursday,” said Emily Wilke, Giants senior utility.
“I think the key has been the energy and having fun. We’re all super close, have played together for years. I think the family bond helps us play together as a team,” said Preuhs.
The Giants take on Thief River Falls in the Class AA state quarterfinals this Thursday at nine in the morning out at Caswell Park.
